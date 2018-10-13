Mere weeks after joining the Global Lottery Monitoring System, US-based gaming systems developer Scientific Games Corporation (SG) has revealed the inking of a deal allowing it to purchase Don Best Sports Corporation (DBS) along with its DBS Canada Corporation subsidiary.

The Las Vegas-situated company used an official press release to reveal that it is expecting to finalize the two acquisitions of the real-time betting data and American sports events pricing providers before the end of 2018. This, of course, will be subject to the customary conditions surrounding any similar deal, to give its B2B sportsbook what it called ‘powerful new capabilities’.

CEO Cottle Shares His Thoughts

President and CEO of SG Corporation, Barry Cottle, has described DBS as a trusted supplier and recognized brand in the industry that has over two decades of experience in determining betting lines, tracking betting operations, and supplying customized content solutions to its clients.

Cottle also added that the Las Vegas supplier and its Canadian arm will become part of his company’s SG Digital division after the acquisition is complete. Reportedly, he plans to merge their trading platforms and differing expertise with the subordinate’s own OpenBet platform to create a strong new channel through which to supply innovative betting solutions.

In his statement, the CEO noted that when it comes to sports betting, SG has been moving at a rapid pace. With this in mind, the acquisition of DBS will add to its unrivaled B2B sports wagering solution, which is already currently live for punters in New Jersey, Delaware, and Mississippi.

He also explained that the purchases will allow his company to expand globally by combining premium European sportsbook operating experience with the leading expert in sports trading, data and pricing in the US. This, Cottle said, will involve the DBS team smoothly combining everyday sportsbook logistics with innovative new trading technology.

O’Loughlin Calls Deal a ‘Win-Win’

On his side, Sportsbook Senior Vice President for SG Digital Keith O’Loughlin described the acquisition as a huge advantage for his firm and its stakeholders as DBS Corporation will be able to guide his firm’s clients through the process of launching a sportsbook once the deal is closed.

According to O’Loughlin, on completing the purchase, SG’s customers will ‘immediately benefit’ from its expertise in real-time trading and its applicable data. With DBS’s talented group of employees on board, he said, his company will use global service platforms to harness client input and customize its technology to meet the needs of local punters.

This opportunity, he stated, will enhance Scientific Games’ market position in North America, while also increasing its partner relationships in regulated jurisdictions. Essentially, in O’Loughlin’s eyes, the deal is nothing short of a ‘true win-win’.SG Digital