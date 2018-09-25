What would the world of football be if it didn’t have the obscene player value amounts dangled in front of our eyes? After all, watching the games and cheering for the goals is one thing, but gasping at the utterly outrageous sums of money clubs throw around is another thing all of its own. How are the gargantuan amounts of cash paid for one player or another possibly justified?

Probably due to the fact that incredibly popular players tend to bring their fans with them, and where there are millions of fans, there are millions of pairs of eyes to advertise to, and sell to. So although Ronaldo is a great player, his value is perhaps based more around his popularity, than his actual skill on the field. Although that is considerable too!

Here is a list of the 7 most expensive player transfers in football history.

Neymar – 2017

In 2017 the record was set for the most expensive player transfer in football history. The amount in question was €222 million, which really is a sum that can make you sit back, hold your head, and try figure out if it was all paid in one lump sum, or was perhaps more an annual payments over a decade deal. We don’t know, but what we do know is that if you factor in wages and bonuses, the real sum is near a half a billion.

Paris Saint-Germain bought Neymar from Barcelona, so it seems like Barcelona have their budget sorted for the next million years or so. We hope they don’t spend it all in one place.

Kylian Mbappe – 2018

Mbappe was probably sad he didn’t dethrone Neymar, but at the age of 19, the sum of €180 million paid for him is certainly nothing to frown on. Imagine how much he’ll be worth when he’s finally of legal age to drink in the United States.

It was also Paris Saint-Germain who paid the sum, snatching him away from Monaco. Why did they skimp on this deal, which was a year after the one above? Well, perhaps their pockets were still stinging a little after shelling out €222 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 2018

The sports world sat up and took notice when Juventus bought Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The fee of £88 million was a bit outrageous, given the fact that Ronaldo is nearing the end of his football career, but considering he has such an enormous fan base, Juventus certainly considers the sum a fair one.

Philippe Coutinho – 2018

The exact amount of this deal is not known, but has the potential to be a around €142 million, depending on how the situation played out. Coutinho previously showed his worth, while playing for Liverpool, and made the move over to Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele – 2017

Another deal with unspecific details, the estimated value is around €147 million. Dembele was taken from Dortmund by Barcelona, at a rather outrageous mark-up as well. Considering that he was originally purchased for a relatively small fee only a year prior, this gives a bit of insight into how clubs stay in business.

Paul Pogba – 2016

One of the previous world record deals was when Manchester United purchased Pogba from Juventus. The deal had a value of around £89.3 million . Once again, when taking into account that he was originally bought for only £500,000 a few years prior, it all starts to make sense.

Gareth Bale – 2013

Last on the list is Gareth Bale, who was bought by Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013. The £85.3 million deal was a record at the time, but little did the world know that the sum would be more than doubled by 2018!