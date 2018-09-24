Online and mobile payment service firm MuchBetter revealed this week that it has signed an exclusive new partnership with Canadian iGaming giant, The Stars Group.

Under the terms of the fresh new deal, the payment service provider will supply their secure services to the operator’s betting sites going forward. These include its online casino platforms, betting sites, and its premium virtual poker rooms – PokerStars and Full Tilt – as well.

MuchBetter is dedicated to protect the data of its users by utilizing high tech security features such as security codes, touch identification, device pairing and more for instant payment service approval. The firm has worked hard to develop processes that facilitate instant payouts for players, as well as low operational fees for operators.

System Being Added to all Brands

The Stars Group, formerly Amaya Gaming, will be using the service across all of its products by the end of the year, including the two poker brands mentioned above and others like BetStars and PokerStars Casino. Having a highly regarded reputation as one of the world’s leading gaming brands, the Toronto-based firm has dubbed MuchBetter’s services as the perfect addition to its licensed and certified offerings.

Commenting on the deal, co-founder of MuchBetter Jens Bader noted that his business model is to ‘challenge the legacy’ of iGaming payment systems by providing a high quality alternative that always puts user experience first. According to Bader, his company’s goal is a simple one: to supply The Stars Group with the best possible financial services, and to introduce users to its exclusive range of products.

In their statements, neither company in the agreement supplied a time frame for the integration of the new system. However, it is expected to go live sometime within the last few months of the year as Stars and other major operators begin to prepare themselves for a jam-packed holiday season.

About Canada’s The Stars Group

Listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange, Toronto-based The Stars Group is Canada’s largest gambling and iGaming company. Formerly known as Amaya Gaming before a recent re-branding project, the firm has been led by CEO Rafael Ashkenazi since 2016, and brought in over $1.3 billion in revenues in 2017 alone.

Boasting more than 1,800 employees as of last year, the company operates highly successful gaming brands such as Sky Betting and Gaming, PokerStars, Full Tilt and many more. Stock for the Group is trading at CA$31,88 +0,09 (+0,28%), correct at the time of writing (September 20, 2018 at 11:30 GMT-4).