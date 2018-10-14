Online gaming groups Patagonia Entertainment and Booming Games revealed earlier this week that they have now entered into an exclusive content supply deal. The agreement will see Booming’s full range of titles being uploaded onto Patagonia’s state of the art iGaming platform.

Booming’s complete complement of video slots will soon be on offer on the Patagonia Entertainment Platform as a result, which is supplied to various casino operators across the globe. The aforementioned developer has over 50 titles in its portfolio at the present, including popular names like Booming Gold, Sugar Skills, Chicago Nights, Freemason’s Fortune and more.

On the other hand, Patagonia’s gaming platform boasts software from industry giants like Ezugi, Play ‘n GO, Spinomenal, MGA and many more. The platform supplier is planning to show off its cutting-edge platform at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas this month.

Companies Offer Their Comments

Commenting on the content agreement, CCO of Booming Games Frederik Niehusen noted that his company is constantly striving to expand its global reach. He stated that the firm is thrilled to be partnering with an expert like Patagonia to further expand into Latin American markets and boost the player base of its international slots portfolio.

Victor Arias of Patagonia has also voiced his thoughts on the deal, noting that Booming always delivers great player experiences thanks to its innovative and engaging iGaming content. According to Arias, his firm cannot wait to add the new slots to its platform and supply its players with even more fantastic choices in the near future.

About Booming and Patagonia

Booming Games is a supplier of high-end, original content to the online slots market. They offer a well-established library packed with uniquely themed games that boast incredible features and a wide range of volatilities to reach all corners of the player market.

According to their own manifesto, the company uses the knowledge of seasoned iGaming experts to create its games, harnessing years of expertise to keep its quality and standards high. Booming slots are known for their impressive 3D graphics, free spins bonus rounds, exceptional mobile compatibility, and uniquely entertaining themes.

Established in 2014 as a supplier of online casino video-bingo games, Patagonia Entertainment has expanded over the years to offer its own Omni channel gaming platforms as well. The firm supplies a wide range of sports betting, live bets, bingo, casino and board game products to players around the world, with a particularly strong focus on the Latin American market.