All Jackpots Casino
150 Free Spins
 + $1600 Bonus
 All Jackpots Casino
All Slots Casino
$5 Free Bonus
 + Up to $1625 Package
 All Slots Casino

Online Casino Games Lift Atlantic City Revenues

| January 15, 2017
Taj Mahal Atlantic City

Online Casinos originally threatened Atlantic City, now they are keeping those same casinos afloat.

There is a noteworthy irony taking place in the Atlantic City gambling industry as the land-based casinos that opposed with all their might the legalization of online gambling in the State, are now seeing more gamblers and are earning larger profits in large part because of the very success of the formerly opposed online casinos.

At one time, it was illegal to run land-based casinos in New Jersey.  This changed in 1976 after a long battle with voters.  The law was changed in 1976 to allow land-based casinos to operate in-state but only in Atlantic City.

CASINO in electronic lightsThe land-based casinos became entrenched and by 2006 cheered the US Congress which passed the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIEGA) which prohibited banks and credit card companies from transferring money to internet gambling establishments.  Internet casinos left the US, New Jersey included.

In 2011 the Congress of New Jersey passed a law legalizing online casinos but the law was vetoed by Governor Chris Christie.  By 2013, a compromise law was passed and signed by the Governor allowing online gambling to be done only through land-based casinos based in Atlantic City.

By giving Atlantic City casinos a monopoly in online gambling, the law has allowed those casinos that were able to deliver online gambling services in the fastest, safest, most efficient, and most aesthetic manner have seen their revenues increase by as much as 1.5% year to year as online gambling itself increased 32%.

Steel Pier at Atlantic City New JerseyThe land-based casinos are still losing money on their landed operations.  Since the online gambling legalization went into effect only three years ago, five Atlantic City casinos have closed, leaving seven still in operation.  Last year was in fact the first year in a decade that saw revenues go up for Atlantic City casinos, all owing to their success in running online casinos as an adjunct to their land-based operation.

As a dispassionate observer, Professor Donald Hoover of Farleigh Dickinson University, an expert in the gambling industry, says: “It’s not even that I’m a proponent of it…[but] online gaming has absolutely helped Atlantic City.”  Even as small an increase in revenues of 1.5% has strengthened the surviving land-based casinos and for the time being has forestalled the loss of even more casinos.

This is good news for the tax base in Atlantic City and for all those people employed by the land-based casinos located there.

 

 

, , , , Canadian Online Casino News Comments Off on Online Casino Games Lift Atlantic City Revenues Print this News


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Written by Stan Evans

I’m Stan Evans from the great province of Saskatchewan. I was named after my father’s favourite hockey player, Stan Mikita. I can say that I’m grateful he didn’t name me Stanislaw! I work very hard as a CPA here in Regina. I’m also very busy before and after work with my wife, Meghan, and our two young lads. Sometimes, often actually, I like to relax with a few minutes of online casino gambling. I’m not keen on the euphemism “gaming” which I think should be reserved for actual gaming without money involved. I gamble. Always small amounts. I belong to several online casinos. I like to look around a casino to see what they have. I like to play many different kinds of games online. I use the computer to play silly games with Jason. I’m grateful to gamingpost.ca for giving me the chance to write about online casinos. I’ll dip my toes into the subject in my first few columns just to see how much ground I can cover in the 1000 or so words they are giving me each week.

Related News

casino view

Will Online Casino Gambling Rise or Fall Under President Donald J. Trump?

There remains a great deal of uncertainty as to in which direction new U.S. President,Read More

crystal ball tells all

Men and Women are Gloriously Different, Even in Online Casino Gaming

This tantalizing infographic shows the great potential for growth of creative online casinos looking toRead More

  • How Much Does All Jackpots Offer? Let us Count the Ways

  • Illegal Online Casino in East New Delhi Closed; Owner on the Lam

  • Live Casino Gaming Has Caught On Big Time

  • Reviewing Another Top Online Casino: Wild Jack Casino

  • Instant Play at Online Casinos Offers Great Gaming

  • Play the King: Mega Moolah Progressive Slot

  • What is Regulation of Online Casinos?

    • All Jackpots Casino
    150 Free Spins
     + $1600 Bonus
     All Jackpots Casino
    All Slots Casino
    $5 Free Bonus
     + Up to $1625 Package
     All Slots Casino