All Jackpots Casino
150 Free Spins
 + $1600 Bonus
 All Jackpots Casino
All Slots Casino
$5 Free Bonus
 + Up to $1625 Package
 All Slots Casino

Men and Women are Gloriously Different, Even in Online Casino Gaming

| January 22, 2017
crystal ball tells all

This tantalizing infographic shows the great potential for growth of creative online casinos looking to expand their Canadian fan base.  Here’s one amazing example: women play mostly slots, bingo, and other luck-based games, 72% of all the games at All Jackpots Online Casino are slots, yet only 20% of Canadian online gamers are women.  So online casinos have a built-in marketing goal: attracting more women!  If I may offer one possible way to do so: Given that women are the overwhelming majority of bingo players and that it’s cold in Canada much of the time, might live bingo set in a real bingo centre succeed?

Canadian demographic infographicWe learn that men mostly play table games, leading to a fascinating question: should online casinos try to attract more men to table games, perhaps by introducing easy-to-learn table game variations, or should they try to attract more men to different genres of games?

The youngest demographic are the least likely to play online casino games. It’s quite likely that they are playing other games.  Perhaps a big push toward mobile gaming, with its vastly improved interfaces, would be attractive to this on-the-go cohort that can’t carry their big screen home gaming centre with them!

Finally, when 75% of online players come from Newfoundland and Labrador, wonderful provinces, they, yet somewhat small in population, it’s quite clear that the vast expanse of Canada holds much potential for online casinos.

 

 

, Canadian Online Casino News Comments Off on Men and Women are Gloriously Different, Even in Online Casino Gaming Print this News


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Written by Stan Evans

I’m Stan Evans from the great province of Saskatchewan. I was named after my father’s favourite hockey player, Stan Mikita. I can say that I’m grateful he didn’t name me Stanislaw! I work very hard as a CPA here in Regina. I’m also very busy before and after work with my wife, Meghan, and our two young lads. Sometimes, often actually, I like to relax with a few minutes of online casino gambling. I’m not keen on the euphemism “gaming” which I think should be reserved for actual gaming without money involved. I gamble. Always small amounts. I belong to several online casinos. I like to look around a casino to see what they have. I like to play many different kinds of games online. I use the computer to play silly games with Jason. I’m grateful to gamingpost.ca for giving me the chance to write about online casinos. I’ll dip my toes into the subject in my first few columns just to see how much ground I can cover in the 1000 or so words they are giving me each week.

Related News

casino view

Will Online Casino Gambling Rise or Fall Under President Donald J. Trump?

There remains a great deal of uncertainty as to in which direction new U.S. President,Read More

All Jackpots Casino

How Much Does All Jackpots Offer? Let us Count the Ways

All Jackpots online casino brings top-notch casino gaming to you in innumerable ways.  New playersRead More

  • Illegal Online Casino in East New Delhi Closed; Owner on the Lam

  • Online Casino Games Lift Atlantic City Revenues

  • Live Casino Gaming Has Caught On Big Time

  • Reviewing Another Top Online Casino: Wild Jack Casino

  • Instant Play at Online Casinos Offers Great Gaming

  • Play the King: Mega Moolah Progressive Slot

  • What is Regulation of Online Casinos?

    • All Jackpots Casino
    150 Free Spins
     + $1600 Bonus
     All Jackpots Casino
    All Slots Casino
    $5 Free Bonus
     + Up to $1625 Package
     All Slots Casino