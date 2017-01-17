All Jackpots Casino
150 Free Spins
 + $1600 Bonus
 All Jackpots Casino
All Slots Casino
$5 Free Bonus
 + Up to $1625 Package
 All Slots Casino

Illegal Online Casino in East New Delhi Closed; Owner on the Lam

| January 17, 2017
New Delhi Market Krishna Nagar

In another stunning case of illegal gambling in the Indian capital of New Delhi, an illegal online casino operating in East Delhi out of the Anand Plaza Shopping Centre located in the Krishna Nagar Market was exposed by police on January 10th.  This is the third big illegal casino bust in the past three months.  In October police raided two illegal land casinos, confiscating millions of dollars of chips, plus private property belonging to some of the gamblers.

Anand in New DelhiThe illegal online casino was exposed because a New Delhi policeman, working undercover, was told that he could win thirty times his stake by putting down as little as $20 Canadian.  Since an online casino needs fewer employees, the raid caused the arrest of only five people.  Nine video game machines were also confiscated in the raid.

The casino was run out of two shops in the shopping centre.  The owner of the shops was identified as Sailesh Kumar Jaiswal who is in hiding from police.

The casino was exposed on the evening of Tuesday, January 10th at 7:30 pm.  The undercover officer went to the site of the casino ostensibly as a gambler.  When he detected illegal activity taking place, he signaled to his police colleagues and they raised the premises.

Arrested New Delhi Casino PatronsCasino software was found on one computer at the location.  It offered thirteen casino games most of which are unknown to Canadians.  Keno and bingo were the only games familiar to Canadians.

Under police interrogation, Amit, the casino’s caretaker, admitted that they lured customers with attractive offers, giving the new players the impression that they would surely win more money.  This type of enticement is illegal under the Delhi Gambling Act.

Other shopkeepers in the centre, who knew Amit well, thought he was simply another shopkeeper running a legal game parlour and never suspected that he was, in fact, running an illegal online casino.

 

Canadian Online Casino News Comments Off on Illegal Online Casino in East New Delhi Closed; Owner on the Lam Print this News


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Written by Stan Evans

I’m Stan Evans from the great province of Saskatchewan. I was named after my father’s favourite hockey player, Stan Mikita. I can say that I’m grateful he didn’t name me Stanislaw! I work very hard as a CPA here in Regina. I’m also very busy before and after work with my wife, Meghan, and our two young lads. Sometimes, often actually, I like to relax with a few minutes of online casino gambling. I’m not keen on the euphemism “gaming” which I think should be reserved for actual gaming without money involved. I gamble. Always small amounts. I belong to several online casinos. I like to look around a casino to see what they have. I like to play many different kinds of games online. I use the computer to play silly games with Jason. I’m grateful to gamingpost.ca for giving me the chance to write about online casinos. I’ll dip my toes into the subject in my first few columns just to see how much ground I can cover in the 1000 or so words they are giving me each week.

Related News

casino view

Will Online Casino Gambling Rise or Fall Under President Donald J. Trump?

There remains a great deal of uncertainty as to in which direction new U.S. President,Read More

crystal ball tells all

Men and Women are Gloriously Different, Even in Online Casino Gaming

This tantalizing infographic shows the great potential for growth of creative online casinos looking toRead More

  • How Much Does All Jackpots Offer? Let us Count the Ways

  • Online Casino Games Lift Atlantic City Revenues

  • Live Casino Gaming Has Caught On Big Time

  • Reviewing Another Top Online Casino: Wild Jack Casino

  • Instant Play at Online Casinos Offers Great Gaming

  • Play the King: Mega Moolah Progressive Slot

  • What is Regulation of Online Casinos?

    • All Jackpots Casino
    150 Free Spins
     + $1600 Bonus
     All Jackpots Casino
    All Slots Casino
    $5 Free Bonus
     + Up to $1625 Package
     All Slots Casino