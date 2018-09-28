If you’re in the market for a lucrative, intergalactic adventure, Play ‘n GO will soon be releasing a slot that perfectly fits the bill. Iron Girl is set to be filled with Reel, huge cash wins, and a stunning pink-haired heroine in a full suit of iron armor.

The brand new game lands at all Play ‘n GO casinos on October 4, 2018, and boasts a unique fusion between a superhero story line and an intriguing video game concept. In the game, you’ll help Iron Girl fight some of the most fearsome villains in the universe: Shia, Slith, Thunder and Quake, namely.

Play from Just 0.20 Per Spin

Set in the heart of outer space, the slot’s lower paying symbols include an alien-styled set of Hearts, Clubs, Diamonds and Spades. The four villains mentioned above are the more profitable icons on the reels, and the leading lady of the story also appears as a wild symbol to create extra chances to win.

The fun plays out across 5 reels and 20 pay lines, and the game play itself is packed with wilds, sticky wins, multipliers and re-spins to make up for its lack of scatters and free games. Bets start from just 0.20 per spin, going all the way up to 100.00 per spin for those who prefer to roll high.

Volatility in Iron Girl has been pegged as medium to high, and any wins including higher paying symbols will stay sticky on the screen and supply free re-spins to add even more oomph to your cash bankroll. These re-spins, in turn, can trigger the landing of extra wild symbols and thrilling multipliers of up to 5x the value of the symbols involved in the win.

Better yet, should you manage to land more winning symbols during a re-spin, the re-spins will continue. Technically, they will only end once you take a spin that produces no winning symbols, creating infinite winning potential as long as you can land consecutive batches of matching icons on each spin.

More Villains = Bigger Prizes

Play ‘n GO has clearly kept the game play simple in its upcoming release, which will perfectly suit players who are new to the world of online slots. However, if you’re a seasoned player, don’t discredit the title just yet: its bountiful bonuses and out-of-this-world graphics are sure to keep you entertained, while high volatility wins will always come as a nice surprise when they land.

According to some of the biggest experts in the industry, what makes Iron Girl truly special is the fact that the more villains you manage to land, the bigger your bounty at the end of the day – and the better the features you can enjoy. Naturally, this mechanic is one that will keep even the most discerning players spinning for hours – although you will be able to make up your own mind about the new release when it airs early this October!

