Virtual casino gaming software developer Pragmatic Play has now been announced as the newest sponsoring partner to show its support for the 2018 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas. The premium supplier of slots and casino games in regulated markets will reportedly be sponsoring the Product Innovation Award, which will be presented at the coveted awards luncheon ceremony at the Las Vegas Sands Expo Convention Center on October 8 this year.

The Product Innovation of the Year Award has been newly added to the GGA schedule. It is one of the few categories in the event that fuses both the online and land-based gaming sectors – which also makes it one of the most prestigious accolades that a nominee can win. The category aims to celebrate those companies that continue to make ground breaking process when it comes to innovation, giving their players what they need and want before they can figure it out for themselves!

GAMING NEWS: Grab Racy Wins in Red Rake’s Speed Heroes

GGA Winners Soon to Be Revealed

Any gaming industry should naturally maintain a focus on recognizing and working with changes, new product trends, and adapting to these evolution in order to stay up to date with the needs of its customers. The companies whose products have supplied true innovation for the market over the past year will be recognized and celebrated in the upcoming Awards ceremony after being selected by a panel of over 70 expert judges.

Chief Commercial Officer of Pragmatic Play, Melissa Summerfield, commented on the developments, noting that Pragmatic Play is thrilled to be sponsoring the Product Innovation of the Year category at the 2018 Global Gaming Awards. According to Summerfield, her company retains innovation at the heart of all of its operations, and is honored to be able to sponsor an award that is parallel with its own core values.

GAMING NEWS: Evolution Gaming Eyes Out US Growth

About the iGaming Developer

Pragmatic Play is a leading developer and supplier of iGaming technology solutions and platforms. Offering over 100 HTML5 slots and casino games (to which at least 2 new titles are added each month), the company creates its titles with a mobile-first approach to stay in line with the needs of modern players.

Operating across the slot machine, bingo, scratch card and live casino sectors, Pragmatic has a long-standing reputation for reliability, innovation and simplicity of integration. This is also reflected in the firm’s dedication to cutting-edge solutions, its continuous optimization policies, and its comprehensive customer support in over 80 countries.