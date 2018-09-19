Premium developer Microgaming has now expanded its fresh September offerings with yet another new title. Sidewinder is an engaging new slot developed by Just for the Win that features a number of exciting twists for some unexpectedly fun game play.

Playing out over 4 reels and 243 ways to win, Sidewinder boasts a slew of free spins, expanding wilds, and a titular Sidewinder bonus feature. This feature expands the reel set with horizontal wild reels that boost your winning potential by increasing the number of ways to win to 1,125.

During the base game, this feature can be triggered either by landing wild symbols or by hitting the free spins. A top wild icon activates the top horizontal reel, while a bottom wild triggers its corresponding reel. Both increase the ways to win, also allowing for extra wilds to land and make you richer.

Win with Horizontal Wild Reels

Activating a single horizontal reel increases the number of ways to 576, according to Microgaming, while triggering both will take the figure into the thousands. Either way, players are in for big winning potential when they play at participating Canadian casinos this month!

The rewards don’t stop there, either. Landing three Sidewinder icons in the base game will gift you with 6 free games, while landing four symbols triggers 10 free spins. During the bonus round, the Sidewinder feature is permanently active, with 1,125 ways active on every spin. Players can also earn extra free games for landing more of these symbols on horizontal reels.

Furthermore, should wilds land on the same positions on both horizontal slot reels, they will also connect and instantly form expanding wilds. If three or more expanding wilds connect to each other, this could create unbelievable winning potential in the space of just one bonus spin. Sidewinder went live on desktop and mobile platforms on Wednesday, 12 September.

Execs’ Comments on New Release

Commenting on the release, Dave Reynolds noted that the new slot offers a game-changing feature that enhances wins both ways, with horizontal wild reels tempting players with massive potential wins. Reynolds also noted that the engaging new title was created by JFTW, containing straightforward mechanics that are guaranteed to thrill new and seasoned players alike.

JFTW’s Tiger Holmgren also added that the slot is the first in his company’s Casino Suite range, which is designed to provide players with premium gaming experiences whenever they need them. Sidewinder, he said, is an action-filled title that will fit well at all online casinos, supplying great excitement and huge chances to win real cash.