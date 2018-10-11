After the release of the smash-hit movie based on DC’s legendary gang of super villians, Playtech is now proud to present its newest slot: Suicide Squad.

While comic books are more often known for their heroes, there has been more and more of a focus recently on DC and Marvel’s iconic villains as well. Sometimes even the bad guys get a chance to save the world, and the Suicide Squad slot packs in plenty of action thanks to the inclusion of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Katana and El Diablo.

From here on out, slots enthusiasts who also happen to be fans of the DC Extended Universe can now enjoy a sleek and rewarding game through Playtech’s cutting edge software. The new title boasts 5 reels and 50 set paylines, and allows players to meet an incredible range of characters and enjoy bonus-packed special features for added chances of winning.

Progressive Jackpots and More

Speaking of the bonus rounds, the developer has even gone out of its way to match these rounds to the theme of Suicide Squad. As a result, you will be able to trigger sensational Suicide Squad Wilds, a mysterious Enchantress Mode, and no less than four progressive cash jackpots as well!

On the reels, a branded dog tag symbol acts as a wild, appearing whenever you manage to land a fully stacked villain on any of the reels. The number of wilds that will appear will depend on the villain you’ve managed to land, with a stacked Katana or El Diablo offering 2 wilds, the Joker offering 3, and Harley Quinn and Deadshot offering 4 each. These wilds can fill in for any anti-hero on the reels, and on each subsequent spin, one wild will be removed from the screen until none remain.

Wild Wins in Enchantress Mode

As for the Enchantress Mode, this is activated whenever you land a fully stacked Enchantress symbol on the reels. In this feature, the mystical witch will add 4 special Enchantress wilds to her reel, transforming any Suicide Squad wilds into her own wilds as well. In addition to this, these special wilds will also double all of your winnings, and will remove themselves just like the traditional wilds until none are left and the feature ends.

Best of all, however, is the chance to land one of four mystery progressive prizes. The jackpot game can be triggered at random on any spin, and once it is active, you may choose between 20 icons that correspond with one of the jackpots on offer. Reveal 2 green icons to claim the Mini Jackpot, 3 blue icons for the Minor prize, 4 yellow icons for the Major win, and 5 red symbols to pocket the Grand Jackpot.

With a generous RTP of 94%, the new Playtech slot is now available at all of the developer’s partner casinos in Canada and beyond. Enjoy it on desktop or mobile for an authentic taste of DC super villain action!