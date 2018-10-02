The fruitful collaboration between UK giant Microgaming and independent studio Triple Edge Studios (TES) has already created two highly entertaining slots releases: Halloween and Playboy Gold.

Now, the developer has revealed that the third game out of the partnership has officially been launched. Wicked Tales: Dark Red is a 5 reel, 25 pay line creation with a trademark TES feel to it, not to mention some thrilling bonus rounds and stunning graphics for Canadian players to enjoy on desktop or mobile.

The new title whisks players away on a thrilling adventure through the dark, haunted forests of Ravenmire. The woods are filled with ominous creatures and dangers in the night – but players will also be able to scoop some spooky rewards in game as they enjoy a stunning combination of fantasy and top winning potential.

Win Big with Wandering Reels

One of the best features of the new slot is its Wandering Reels, which feature Jumbo Blocks with huge compounded symbols on them that cover three adjacent reels and create massive winning chances. The overall experience is also enhanced by gorgeously rendered graphics and an eerie soundtrack that will keep you on the edge of your seat at any time of the day!

The new title also comes with several great bonus rounds attached, all of which are available in the Wolf’s Wheel Bonus spin feature that can be triggered by landing 3 or more full moon scatters. This wheel awards tasty cash prizes, magnificent multipliers, and a handful of other entertaining bonuses too, keeping the game play fresh.

‘Pick Me’ Wins and Free Spins

Land a treasure chest icon and you will also be able to enter the Forest of Fortunes ‘pick me’ bonus round. Here, picking from a selection of leather pouches will give you access to tempting cash wins and multipliers, and finding an ax within a pouch will also protect you from the fearsome werewolf hiding among the trees (not to mention prolonging the round).

Should the bonus wheel land on a high paying symbol, players will be transferred to a deserted forest cabin for some free spins fun. The free games round boasts 9 free spins in total, enhanced by Wandering Reels that are active during every spin.

Wicked Tales: Dark Red is now officially live at all Microgaming powered casinos, and is optimized for desktops, smartphones and tablets as well.