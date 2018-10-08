Chicago Gangsters is the new video online slot with 5 reels and 20 lines from Playson. It could just as well be a time machine that can take you back to the days of organised crime at its most legendary in an Art Deco Windy City.

Inspired by a violent heyday that saw the rise and fall of Al Capone, George Baby Face Nelson, Benjamin Bugsy Siegel, and other famous mobsters, the game is as gritty and intense as a film noir police detective. Compellingly playable, it packs in even more action with the help of Wilds, mystery symbols, a jackpot bonus game, and, to top it off, the slot even has a jazz-tinged soundtrack.

A Cast of Familiar Characters

The Chicago Gangsters symbols will be instantly recognizable to anyone vaguely familiar with the stories about mobsters and their molls during the days of Prohibition and speakeasies. The essential ingredients of just about every crime story from the time are all there.

Players will see a Tommy gun-toting gangster, his girlfriend with a slender cigarette holder, a vintage limousine, a glass of whiskey and a cigar, a red casino chip, the city skyline, and the letters A, K, Q, and J.

Mystery Symbols and More

Whatever the glory days of old Chicago Gangsters were, they were never boring. It is only right that the new online slot contains the kind of special features that are sure to get players hoping for more than just paying symbol combinations.

To start, every spin could see mystery symbols appear on the reels. There might be only one, or there could be enough to fill every position. When all are in place, the identity of Mystery symbol is revealed, and if players are lucky, they could win as much as 200x their initial bet. The city skyline is Wild, and can substitute for everything but the casino chip bonus symbol. If 6 bonus symbols land on a single spin, they trigger a bonus game that can award a fixed jackpot.

The Chicago Gangsters bonus game takes the form of 3 Re-Spins during which the triggering chip symbols remain in place. If any more bonus symbols land, they will also stick to the reels, and can award more Re-Spins. The round also features green and blue casino chip symbols linked to the Mini and Major jackpots. To win the Grand Jackpot, however, players will need to fill every reel position with chips.

Attention to detail, generous special features, and a gripping theme make it one of the most entertaining online slots released this year. Let’s see if the software provider can out-do this title any time soon.