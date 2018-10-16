Legendary casino software brand Microgaming, based in the Isle of Man, has just launched another exciting video slot. Cash of Kingdoms has been developed by the independent Slingshot Studios, as the first game under their studio brand, and will be exclusively available for all affiliated casinos.

Cash of Kingdoms Details

The video slot, which has 3 rows, 5 reels and 15 paylines, was first shown at ICE Totally Gaming 2018 when Microgaming released a teaser. The preview involved a foot archer at a medieval-themed stand, which was a perfect introduction to the game’s central idea. The vibrant graphics show a feudal landscape of their own, kept lighthearted thanks to a slightly cartoon feel to the visuals.

The storyline involves brave characters that are seeking fortune and glory. Players are encouraged to do the same by spinning the reels, where they’ll meet the Knight, Mage, Rogue, Bombardier and Archer.

There are several special features to make the game even more rewarding. A new concept called Invading Wilds can be triggered in the base game and the reactivated free spins bonus rounds. Amid a barrage of arrows and swords, Invading Wilds turns an entire reel Wild.

This happens if players land stacked Wilds on Reel 2 or Reel 4. And since Cash of Kingdoms pays in both directions, Invading Wilds will always lead to rewards. If the feature is triggered during the Free Spins, a 2x multiplier is applied to all wins.

Excitement from Developers

Both development brands have released statements expressing their satisfaction with the new Cash of Kingdoms release. Richard Vermaak, Slingshot Studios’ Head of Studio, said his team had worked hard to build the product, and that they hoped playing it would be as much fun as it had been to create it.

Speaking on behalf of Microgaming, the company’s Games Publisher David Reynolds said they had been eagerly anticipating Cash of Kingdoms’ release since they had previewed it at ICE Totally Gaming 2018. He added that the regular extra features are amplified by being paid both ways, and that the game would deliver plenty of action on the screen of any device.

Slingshot Studios is an independent company that recently agreed to develop content specifically for Microgaming. Reynolds added that the partnership had brought a dynamic new addition to their already-diverse portfolio, and that his employer was excited to unveil more exclusive releases from them in the months ahead.