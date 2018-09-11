In the latest news to come out of Microgaming’s professional studios, the iconic software developer has now finalized an exclusive new licensing deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment. The culmination of this agreement? A brand new online slot based on the legendary disco group, the Village People.

Set for an early 2019 release, the title will reportedly feature many of the Village People’s most popular hits, including classics like Go West, Macho Man, and YMCA. These tunes created a worldwide revolution in disco and dance, earning the band their well-deserved title of the ‘Kings of Disco’.

Look Forward to Nostalgic Fun

Village People fans can look forward to a highly nostalgic journey in slots form that will boast all of the group’s memorable characters too – including Cowboy, Biker, and Construction Worker. These characters will accompany players on their trips back into the world of 70’s disco madness as they play for their chance to score sensational cash jackpots.

The new title will be joining Microgaming’s world-famous library of branded slots titles. It will be launched across all of the UK-based developer’s platforms too, and will be available exclusively at Microgaming operators’ desktop and mobile gaming sites.

Comments on the 2019 Release

According to Microgaming COO Andrew Clucas, Village People is a legendary brand that has had a huge impact on pop culture with songs that have remained in vogue since the 1970s. The COO has revealed that Microgaming is proud to announce the creation of a new game that will showcase the band’s biggest hits and members in slots form for the very first time. This, he said, will add even more thrill to the firm’s extensive branded content library, further cementing its position as a global iGaming leader.

Steve Green, a spokesman for ITVS GE, also added that a brand as iconic as Village People will surely bring a great amount of nostalgia and fun to a themed slot machine. According to Green, there is no better developer to bring the brand to life than the one who launched the very first online casino, and his company is looking forward to see what the title brings early next year.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is one of the world’s largest names in global TV distribution, publishing, merchandising, home entertainment and licensing. The company distributes world-class content across dozens of genres from both its proprietary production arm, ITV Studios, and in collaboration with other leading production firms.

