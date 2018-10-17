Over the past year, premium iGaming content developer Microgaming has endeavored to team up with various smaller partner studios in a bid to add to its already extensive portfolio of games. Most recently, it is Fortune Factory Studios that has become the newest member of the developer’s team.

Fortune Factory is a brand new, independent studio that will now begin to create exclusive content for the aforementioned Isle of Man-based supplier. The new studio is committed to what it has called ‘player-centric game development’, with a particular focus on intuitive and immersive game play that resonates with players from all walks of life.

From here on out, all of FFS’s future gaming creations will be uploaded exclusively to Microgaming’s software platforms, for use by its partner operators across the globe. All of the new content will be developed for both desktop and mobile devices as well, ensuring a truly world-class omni-channel experience.

Romanov Riches Lands This Month

With a group of talented experts from both the land-based gaming and video gaming industries, the team at FFS have drawn from their diverse range of experience to create imaginative slots that combine high-energy mechanics with fantastical themes. This has enabled the company’s new UK partner to add a whole new selection of premium content to the global online slots market.

Scheduled for launch on Wednesday, October 24, Romanov Riches will be the first slot to be officially released under the new Fortune Factory Studios umbrella. Supplied exclusively to Microgaming websites, the upcoming slot machine will be a glam title packed with mystery stacked symbols, respins, and a bonus wheel with plenty of sparkling rewards to score.

Companies Share Their Comments

Commenting on the collaboration, Microgaming CEO John Coleman has noted that his studio was established to bring even more innovation and diversity to the iGaming market. He noted that the FFS team has years of experience in many relevant fields, ensuring that they are in a top position to design fantastic game features and mechanics for his company’s players.

Coleman further added that with the upcoming launch of Romanov Riches later this October, FFS will join Stormcraft, Slingshot and Triple Edge as one of the developer’s boutique partner developers to diversity its range of content.

Fortune Factory Head of Game Production, Phelan Sykes, also shared their thoughts, saying that their company’s game design philosophy is tied into their belief of pairing exciting gambling mechanics with fabulous themes, characters and sensational orchestration. This, Sykes said, creates the ideal gaming experience for all online players – and the company is thrilled to bring its products to Microgaming under a new and exclusive agreement.