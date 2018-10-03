An experience of Sin City at its most glamorous awaits players in Red Rake Gaming’s new game, Viva Las Vegas. Packed with showgirls, images that echo famous landmarks, and lucrative special features, the 5×4 online slot is a fitting tribute to one of the world’s gambling capitals.

The provider obviously wanted to capture the unique atmosphere of Vegas, and has done a good job of it. Such attention has been paid to detail that everything, from the music to the reels, and from the game controls to the background, conjures up the feeling of being in one of the Strip’s luxurious venues.

Re-Spins, Free Spins and Multipliers

Thousands of players pour into Sin City’s casinos every day in the hope of benefiting from their slots’ legendary generosity, and this is something players might get to enjoy in Viva Las Vegas. One of the first features to be encountered by the lucky are re-spins after landing winning combinations.

The symbols that formed the win disappear, and are replaced by new ones. If they also pay out, another re-spin will be triggered. This can be easier than it sounds, as the Wild golden showgirl is talented enough to stand in for other symbols, expand to cover reels, and form combinations of her own – including one that pays a 500x jackpot.

With every re-spin, the heart gauge sidebar next to the reels will increase. 4 in a row will trigger the Free Spins feature, which could also include 2x, 3x, or 10x multipliers, if more than 4 triggered the round. In the Viva Las Vegas Free Spins feature, players could also benefit from additional Wild symbol in the form of a logo that resembles one of the most recognizable city welcome signs in modern history.

About Red Rake Gaming

Headquartered in Valencia, Spain, Red Rake Gaming was founded in 2011 with a focus on social casino entertainment. The popularity of those early games encouraged the 40-strong team to try their luck in the world of real-money gaming, and the company became a B2B provider in 2016.

Its catalog includes more than 95 slots, video lottery, and mobile titles, with approximately 15 more being added every year. The provider is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, and roughly 15 million players around the world play its games.

Red Rake Gaming is also responsible for a totally unique slot feature. Before it released Wildcano, orbital reels were unheard of.

The new game, Viva Las Vegas, is a great introduction to an impressive catalog already known for exciting themes, great visuals, and features not often seen in games from other providers.

