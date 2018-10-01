Rival’s newest slots release is set to bring Canadian players plenty of thrilling chances to win big online. Almighty Dollar boasts a delightful selection of Wilds, 3x multipliers, and the intriguingly named Heavenly Free Spins, not to mention stunning graphics, sound effects and game mechanics as well.

The beautifully crafted casino game boasts a unique look and feel, with the pay table being built out of biblical stone tablets. All possible winning combos are listed therein, along with their attached multipliers and potential prize payouts. Shining angel wings and haloes flank the slot at each side, and piles of gold and jewels are also present to remind players of exactly what they could win should Lady Luck be on their sides!

Gorgeous Graphics and Reel Symbols

The action takes place across a gorgeous backdrop of a clear blue sky and a brightly hued rainbow, all of which are depicted in attractive cartoon-style visuals. The symbols stand out in a similar eye-catching style, meaning that those with a penchant for graphical aesthetic will certainly find something to love about the new title.

In terms of reel symbols, Almighty Dollar offers an almighty range of free spins icons, golden 7s, male and female angels, trumpets, angelic golden harps, and majestic lions. With just 3 reels and 3 symbol rows, the new release is also perfect for beginners and slot machine professionals alike, offering a fantastic mix of modern entertainment and classic spinning action.

Experts have described the new title as a ‘thrill a minute’, which certainly bodes well for players at Rival casinos. Coin sizes start from just 0.01 per spin and go all the way up to 5.00, while up to 5 lines can be played for a maximum bet of 25.00 per spin. Once all these selections have been made, players can simply press the golden arrow spin button to start the fun.

Claim 21 Free Spins with 3x Wins

When it comes to the free spins, players need simply land two or more angel wing Scatters to begin the feature. Two Scatters will award 7 free spins, while three Scatters will award 21 free games. All Wilds will land with 3x multipliers attached in this bonus round, and payouts will be counted from left to right starting from the very first reel.

The comprehensive pay table in Almighty Dollar indicates the payouts for all symbol combinations in the bonus round too, increasing from a 1x multiplier up to a triple multiplier value. The highest paying symbols to look out for are the multiplier symbols, followed by golden 7s, the male angel, the female angel, the golden lion, the trumpet, the harp, and the halo.

All in all, Almighty Dollar will give players plenty of heavenly value for their money, all while drawing them in with its stunning graphics and unique theme. Find it at all Rival online and mobile casinos for real money now!