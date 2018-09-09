To celebrate the commencement of another fresh new Formula One season, Red Rake Gaming has created a tire-spinning slot machine packed with motor racing action and big wins to pick up. As of August, Speed Heroes is now live at Red Rake’s casino partners, and is available for a variety of desktop and mobile gaming devices too.

The racy new slot will introduce Canadian players to the world of F1 racing through a series of colorful symbols and engaging bonus games. The icons on its reels include helmets, drivers, racing flags and car parts, all of which have been rendered in jaw-dropping high definition graphics for multiple channels. The game itself has been built on HTML5, meaning that it can be played in-browser with no downloads necessary – a boon for those who are running out of storage space on their favorite smartphones!

Play from Just $0.30 a Spin

In terms of its interface, Speed Heroes offers a straightforward, simple design that consists of 5 reels and 3 symbol rows. The action takes place across 30 adjustable pay lines as well, with wagering starting from just $0.30 per spin and going all the way up to $60.00 to meet the needs of high rollers and speed freaks alike.

To pack in some winning potential, Red Rake has included a number of special features in its latest release. The first of these is the Gas Boost Symbol feature, with these symbols designed to offer guaranteed wins should players be able to land anywhere between 3 and 9 of them on the reels in a single base game spin.

Free Spins and Special Scatters

Next up is the Speed Run round, which transforms all driver symbols into random scattered wilds if players can land enough of these symbols to cover both the first and fifth reels. The slot also boasts Sticky Pistons, which can activate a mini Roulette-style bonus game when 5 or more piston symbols appear in tandem on the screen.

The shining trophy icon also plays a crucial role in the game’s free spins round. Land 3 or more of these trophy scatters to grab yourself between 12 and 24 free spins, depending on how many scatters triggered the round. During this feature, you can also claim multipliers of up to 5x should you land successive wins, and the free spins can even be re-triggered from within the round by landing more scatters!