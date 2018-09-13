Premium online gaming software developer Booming Games has opted to take players on a fun-filled trip to Germany with its latest release, Wunderfest Deluxe. The brand new slot has been released to Booming casino partners’ sites just weeks before the nation’s popular Oktoberfest festival kicks off to celebrate the buzzing annual celebrations.

Playing out over 5 reels and 25 pay lines, Wunderfest Deluxe will whisk you away to one of Germany’s most prestigious beer halls with its cheerful accordion soundtrack, excellent graphics, and a general spirit of Deutschland about it.

The graphics are all beautifully rendered too, with wood finishes and bright emerald accents par for the course. Even the German festival attendees are portrayed in photo-realistic portraits, adding a more genuine air to the game play of Booming’s latest release.

Oktoberfest-Inspired Symbols

Then, on the reels is a selection of appropriately themed symbols to add to the authentic atmosphere as well. Expect to see pretzels, accordions, beer steins, beautiful local women, traditional hats, wurst sausages, beer kegs, and a pair of glasses clinking in a toast. The human characters are the most lucrative by far, paying out exceptional cash wins for landing three or more side-by-side.

In terms of bonus features, Wunderfest Deluxe is also set to thrill with its tempting selection of scatter symbols, wilds, and free spins. The wild symbols add plenty of extra winning potential to the mix by filling in for other symbols on the reels, while the scatters award huge scatter pays and the free spins boast completely free chances of winning huge.

Play to Win on Desktop and Mobile

For those who are curious about the developer’s latest German-themed creation, a sneak peek preview video has also been uploaded to YouTube. It offers all the information you need on the premier new slot, including its wagering limits, a peek at its beautiful graphics, and more essential details.

The title can also be enjoyed on both desktop and mobile devices thanks to its sleek HTML5 software. It is now live at all Booming Games’ partner casinos, and can be played for real money across all approved gaming channels.

Booming Games is a market leading B2B supplier of online gaming software and platforms for the real money market. For years, the company has been delivering its high-end slots and casino games to the global market, offering innovative features and engaging game play to suit every corner of the player pool.