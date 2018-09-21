Playson’s newest online slot focuses on the majesty and magic of the phoenix – a bird that traditionally bursts into flames and rises from the ashes to live an eternal life. Now, the mythical creature has been immortalized even further by the gaming software developer’s studios, who have packed plenty of winning potential into the new Phoenix Fire slot.

Phoenix Fire boasts a traditional fruit machine-style format with 5 reels, 10 pay lines, and a slew of exciting bonus features. Included are expanding wilds, respins, scatter pays and more, which will all make for a great payday when you play at Canada’s most trusted online casinos.

Sleek Fruity Symbols and Respins

The slot machine looks sleek with its deep black reels, blue backdrop, and wide range of colorful symbols. On the reels, you will find fruity icons like watermelons, cherries and grapes, along with golden bells and the classic red 7 symbol. Also on these reels is a gorgeous fiery phoenix, which will rise up to pay out magnificent jackpots across all lines.

In Phoenix Fire, the phoenix’s head also acts as a wild that appears on the three center reels to fill in for all other base game symbols. The wild can also randomly expand to fill any reel on which it appears, locking in place for a single, potentially lucrative respin as well.

Should any adjacent reels also boast phoenix wilds in the bonus round, players will be thrilled with an expanded bird of fire across both respins, with even more wins to be paid out. Should a third wild appear, the feature will again respin for a third and final time, giving players the chance to collect massive wins with up to three full stacks of wild icons.

Win Both Ways at Online Casinos

For those who love to win huge, the new slot from Playson also boasts the classic win both ways feature. All 10 pay lines count winning combinations from both left to right and from right to left across the screen, essentially doubling your winning chances. The title is playable from just 0.20 per spin, and high rollers will also enjoy it thanks to wagers of up to 100.00 a spin.

Last but not least, Phoenix Fire comes with a Return to Player percentage of 96.05% attached, giving everyone a fair chance of watching their bankrolls grow. The slot officially hit online and mobile casinos on September 14, 2018, and has already become one of Playson’s most popular titles yet among discerning Canadian punters.

