ELK Studios is always on the ball when it comes to fresh new game releases, and its latest slot is no exception. Joker Gems is a delightful addition to the studio’s growing portfolio, boasting fantastic winning potential in the form of respins, cluster pays, and three fixed jackpots that are triggered at random during the base game.

The new title combines two extremely popular themes – jokers and the mysteries of outer space – to form a uniquely enjoyable experience for players. And while there is a definite lack of wilds, scatters and bonus rounds available, the base game still boasts excellent entertainment and big winning potential, especially when it comes to the free respins that trigger at random when symbol clusters land.

Wager from $0.20 Per Spin

Joker Gems plays out over 5 reels and 5 rows, and is optimized for both desktop and mobile channels. Wagers range from 0.20 to 100.00 a spin, and the title boasts medium to high variance with a RTP percentage of 96.3%. The action takes place in a swirling space nebula, while the reels boast a selection of colorful gems, a blue 7, and a well-rendered joker icon.

Whenever three or more identical symbols form a cluster, it will count as a winning combo. The joker is the most valuable icon on the reels, and landing 16 or more across the reels will trigger a jackpot of 700x your stake. Landing 16 or more blue 7s also awards a similarly juicy win of 500x your triggering stake.

Forming clusters also helps you score potentially lucrative free respins. If any identical symbols are added to the existing cluster during a respin, you’ll also get another totally free respin to add oomph to your bankroll. There is even a randomly activated Light Chaser feature on offer, which randomly places symbol clusters on the reels for yet more free respins.

Trigger Life-Changing Jackpots

In terms of the three jackpots on offer, they will almost certainly change your life should you land one! They range from $10,000 to $20,000 and $50,000, and can be won at random on any spin. However, take note that the higher your bet, the better your chances of striking them!

At the end of the day, Joker Gems has been hailed as a solid and entertaining release from ELK that offers some great winning chances as well. While it isn’t overly innovative in terms of its graphics or special features, it does incorporate plenty of classic slots tropes and some extremely juicy jackpots to keep you playing for hours.

The new title is now live at all online casinos stocking ELK Studios’ range of premium video slot machines.