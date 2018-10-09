Playtech’s new progressive jackpot slot, Pharaoh’s Treasure Deluxe, has awarded another huge progressive jackpot win. One lucky player walked away with £494,233 (CA$ 831,493.95), the second major payout from this game in 2018.

Previous Payout

In June 2018 £681,818, or CA$ 1147,085.56, was also awarded by Pharaoh’s Treasure Deluxe. The slot has been very quick to start paying out handsomely, having only been launched this year. Once again, this is proof of Playtech’s generosity, and shows why the developer is such a firm favorite with players around the world.

Egypt: Endlessly Intriguing Theme

Ancient Egypt has long been a source of inspiration for video slots. The mystique and sophisticated achievements of the civilization continue to fascinate humanity, leading to hundreds of games that are based on exploring and uncovering the treasures of this world.

As technology improves and the graphics, functionality and features on slots get better, Egypt is brought even more vividly to life. This is especially true for Playtech, an industry leader in visuals and designs on these games.

The Treasure of a King

In Pharaoh’s Treasure Deluxe, players can win substantial payouts on several different special features. As well as the progressive jackpot itself, these extras add a lot more excitement to the spins. The action takes place across 20 paylines, on 5 reels, with icons including well-rendered ankhs, Sphinxes, cats and portraits of Cleopatra.

The usual playing card symbols complete the line-up, and dynamic background music further enhances the atmosphere. The game logo is the Wild Symbol, and a sarcophagus serves as the Scatter Symbol. When Scatters appear on Reels 1, 3 and 5 at the same time, players get to choose between 2 Bonus Rounds.

Curse of the Ancients is a Free Spins Bonus Round, while Explore the Tomb of Tutankhamen involves pointing and clicking to select a prize. With several innovative features, this slot will appeal to everyone.

Anyone Could be the Next Winner

Thanks to its wide betting range, starting at 0.2 and going up to 500 coins per spin, all budgets are accommodated in Pharaoh’s Treasure Deluxe and everyone who want to can play. There’s no reason why you can’t enjoy this game at a trustworthy online casino right now. Already proven to be very rewarding, it could pay out again at any time. There’s no reason why the next lucky winner of a life-changing amount of money couldn’t be you!