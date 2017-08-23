This September Microgaming Casinos will be launching the latest Rabcat casino game Gnome Wood. Gnome Wood is a slot game that will take you on an adventure to an enchanted forest with a cute little magical Gnome who wants to award you jackpots and bonuses. This slot game is a 3×5 reel slot game with 25 fixed paylines and some great bonus features. First, up the two standard bonus features, we are used to, free spins bonus and a gamble option. The other bonus feature is wandering wilds, these wilds have the power to move across the reels after each spin. There are two different wandering wilds in Gnome wood the standard symbol and the X2 which will double your winnings.

The free spins bonus is unlocked by three or more scatters across the reels and 10 Free Spins will be awarded. The gamble is on offer after each win and you will get the chance to double your winnings up to five times. But, if you guess incorrectly on the gamble you will loose everything. The gamble works the same as other slot games you may have tried except in Gnome Wood you don’t guess the card colour you guess which pot will cast the spell.

Take a look at the preview video below for more details on this exciting new slot game.

Gnome Wood launches in September

This video slot will be on offer at all Microgaming powered casinos next month so make sure you keep a look out for this new game in the lobby area.