Are you ready for a fresh, fruity twist on the traditional fruit slot format? Developer Wazdan has created a new title that will be right up your alley – and it’s now live at all of the supplier’s partner casinos in Canada and beyond.

The brand new game has been the focus of numerous top-rate operators since its debut at iGB Live! earlier this year, and it’s easy to see why. Fruits Go Bananas packs in plenty of adventure and delectable fun thanks to its fruity, anthropomorphic characters and action-filled bonus rounds.

Award-winning developer Wazdan is a firm that is generating huge interest in the online slots industry by creating a whole new innovative generation of titles driven by the latest technologies. Fruits Go Bananas is the latest addition to this generation of slots, which is set to thrill players with its tongue-in-cheek theme, its high quality sound effects, and its extremely lucrative special features.

Wilds, Multipliers, Fab Free Spins

While taking a spin, players will be treated to a refreshing summer adventure complete with a group of fruits that are living the high life on a luxury ocean cruiser. The new game plays out over 5 reels and 5 pay lines, and boasts a myriad of winning potential thanks to its wild symbols, 2x multipliers, scatters, up to 30 free games, and not one, but two fantastic Random Wild features as well!

Furthermore, the title’s innovative built-in Energy Saving Mode gives players as much as 40% extra play time without them having to recharge – a must-have feature in the age of mobile gaming. Another intriguing feature in Wazdan’s newest creation is its Double Screen Mode, which enables punters to see the pay table and game symbol win values in portrait orientation while they play, even on smartphone devices.

Adjust Your Game’s Volatility

The innovation doesn’t end there, however. The world-class developer has included the world’s first Volatility Levels feature in the new slot, allowing you to adjust its volatility from Standard to High as you prefer. No matter if you prefer smaller, more frequent wins or massive and unpredictable jackpots, Fruits Go Bananas invariably has an option for you!

Additionally, players can even take part in a thrilling pool jumping contest by activating the slot’s unique Gamble feature. This feature gives every player a chance to double their wins up to 7 times in a row, making for some magnificent winning potential at all casinos stocking the fun-filled game.