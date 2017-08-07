If you are already bored waiting for the next episode of Game of Thrones to air next you are in luck. Welcome to our latest feature on mobile app games. This week the Gaming Post team are discussing the best free games on iPhone at the moment. So if you are looking for some cheap entertainment then carry on reading.

Spin Addict by h8games

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/spin-addict/id1202928328?mt=8

Described as: “Spin Addict is an electro-mechanical, painstakingly designed runner with unusual game mechanics. You’ll have to literally constantly turn the world around to achieve your goals.” So what’s the deal? Basically you are a metal spinning device and you need to navigate your way through a maze by jumping (screen tap) obstacles and collecting energy. You will also need to swipe down to change the course.

The rating for Spin Addict at the time of publishing was 4.5/5.

Tumblestone by The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tumblestone/id1209667789?mt=8

Described as “the first original action-puzzle game of the past fifteen years. Solve progressively more difficult and creative puzzles, help a sausage make friends, and find out what happened to the Tumblecrown. Tumblestone completely reinvents the matching genre into a deep and cerebral puzzle solving experience that you won’t forget! And you can play as a sausage!

The rating for Tumblestone at the time of publishing was 5/5.

Star Tap by Inzen Studio

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/star-tap-idle-space-clicker/id1225457365?mt=8

Described as “Star Tap is an idle space clicker where you follow Stella’s journey into space and beyond, as she attempts to travel where no one has been before. Go on the journey of a lifetime to planets, constellations, galaxies and more!”

At the time of writing Star Tap did not have a rating score.

AirPenguin 2 by Enterfly

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/airpenguin2/id1237096720?mt=8

Described as “The sequel of Air Penguin, over 40 million downloads worldwide! Unlike other touch games that are repetitive and boring, Air Penguin 2 utilizes the tilt function to maximize control! A game that can be played by men and women of all ages.” This is basically a pinball game that makes use of penguins and not balls.

No rating review at the time of writing for Air Penguins 2.

Infinite Roads by Super Banana Games, Unipessoal, Lda.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/infinite-roads/id1195701741?mt=8

Described as “Drift and jump across an infinite multitude of roads. Infinite Roads is a simple but hard to master arcade racer. Can you keep your car inside the road and beat the high-score? Challenge your friends!”

Infinite Roads had no ratings at the time of writing.

Road Warriors by Lucky Kat Studios

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/road-warriors/id1195929751?mt=8

Game description “Join the most dangerous racing competition in the whole universe called “Road Warriors”. The only rule is THERE-ARE-NO-RULES. Will you help Cluck become the best racer in the universe?”

At the time of writing, Road Warriors had a rating of 5/5 based on 2043 ratings