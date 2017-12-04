We can just about hear the sleigh bells ringing, and the new year is knocking on the door, which means it’s time to think about the advancements we can look forward to next year in the online casino industry.

We’ve put together an overview of the product trends and features set to rock our world in 2018.

Technological Advancements in Online Casinos

A lot of the changes we’re going to see will be driven by technological advancements. This year, live casinos really bumped up on the popularity scale, and thanks to improvements in internet connections, display devices, and high-def cameras, developers can create games where you get to interact with croupiers and dealers in real time.

With the speed at which technology improves, game developers are enjoying more and more freedom to turn their inspirations into thrilling and immersive games.

In 2018, we are set to see online casino software developers focusing more on virtual reality. You’ve probably heard of VR already but now; three-dimensional environments will allow online casino gamers to pull the lever on their slot machines and watch in awe as the reels spring to life.

Advancements in Security

We’re also likely to see great enhancements to security within the industry. Fairness of games and the safety of your hard-earned cash is always a worry if you love playing for real money, but the industry continues to update security measure, which means more and more gamers are sure to jump on the virtual gaming wagon in the coming year.

Data collection and storage are also earmarked for advancements. The more data an online casino can collect and analyse, the more game developers can tailor their casino games to new audiences, the likelihood of games growing in popularity.

2018 Themes and Titles

The increase in casino players and in general the public’s interest in online casino games is leading to more and more themed casino games being released, with no signs of slowing down in 2018.

As new trends crop up during the year, having access to data that shows upcoming trends is sure to prove invaluable to gaming developers and designers that want to jump onboard by bringing out relevant and popular games, be it based on the latest musical artists, movie characters, or even the 2018 foodie fads. What we can expect, is online casinos to really leverage pop trends this coming year and show them off within the games.

Game developers are also likely to be drawn towards the popular social games, with hopes of converting an audience that is already interested in real money online casino players. That, coupled with the chance to win real money, is sure to provide a good incentive for online casinos and players alike.

Whether you are an avid online casino player, or you fancy dabbling in the year to come, there are enough great improvements, additions, and enhancements to look forward to. All you have to do is try them out and find your favourites!