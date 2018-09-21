Over in Western Canada, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited has now revealed that its $43 million revamp project of the Palace Casino into its upcoming Starlight Casino Edmonton has finally been completed. The new gaming venue is set to officially open its doors in a grand ceremony on September 26, boasting a slew of gambling opportunities and other fantastic entertainment for its local visitors and tourists, too.

The Vancouver-headquartered company revealed in a Friday press release that the soon-to-open establishment has been built next to the West Edmonton Mall. It will reportedly boast six restaurants, 120,000 square feet of ‘entertainment space’, and a selection of 768 slot machines and 32 gaming tables.

Expect Poker and VIP Gaming Rooms

Gateway – Canada’s largest privately owned gambling operator by far – currently operates no less than 27 gaming properties in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The firm explained in its press release that the coming Edmonton venue will come complete with an eight-table poker room, as well as private salon privés for VIP and high roller visitors.

CEO of Gateway Tony Santo stated that the forthcoming opening of the new Starlight Casino Edmonton has marked the completion of the private firm’s largest-ever development project in Western Canada. He explained that the project has created more than 300 jobs locally, and has followed on from the operator’s 2016 debut of its $24 million Villa Edmonton, which is based about 8 miles away in downtown Edmonton.

Santo also added that his firm is excited to be launching the new gaming destination. He is confident that Starlight, along with his firm’s Grand Villa Edmonton at ICE District, will come as a ‘significant addition’ to the entertainment and gaming landscape in their city of origin.

Glamorous Launch Party Coming Up

If there’s anything to look forward to when it comes to casino launches, it’s the glamorous launch parties that usually accompany them. In the spirit of fun, Gateway will reportedly be holding a grand, unforgettable opening ceremony for its newest property next Wednesday, which will be followed by a party hosted by former NHL defense man Jason Strudwick.

The firm further confirmed that guests on the day will be thrilled with live entertainment from 6pm, including performances from Matt Day, the Campfire Heroes, and a number of DJS as well. Exclusive giveaways, food and beverage treats, and extra ‘surprises’ will also be on offer – and better still, all are welcome at the upcoming festivities!