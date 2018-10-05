Nevada’s August gaming revenue figures were so dismal, you could be forgiven for thinking something was missing. Something was missing alright, and that was last year’s Money Fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

According to a report from the state’s Gaming Control Board, revenues generated in casinos for July and August this year had plunged by 8.3% and 7.7% respectively from last year’s figures. August’s $913m was a stark reminder of just how apt the big fight’s nickname really was.

Slots Fare Best

The board’s report revealed declining figures across the board. Slots fared best, having seen only a 1% slump to $618.3 million.

Table and card games, however, were another matter. While Baccarat revenues fell 8.7% to $92.7 million, Craps dropped 14.2% to $26m. Roulette tumbled 18.5% to $22.2m, and Blackjack plummeted 25.7% to $80.5m.

The Strip’s casinos’ overall gaming revenues for the month were down 12.4% to $477.9m. As lackluster as those figures are, they are still better than those reported for the casinos on the Boulder Strip, which saw revenue drop 16.3% to $62.2m.

Evidently there were a few high rollers with a love of card and table games among those in town last year for the fight between the champion boxer and MMA fighter. This was also obvious from the figures reported for the casinos’ sportsbooks.

Sports Down More Than 60%

Nevada’s casino’s sportsbooks were hardest hit by August lower visitor numbers. Their overall revenue for the month plunged 62.9% to $12.6m.

Compared to last year’s numbers, baseball dropped 3.8% to $8.3m, and football fell 9% to a little more than $6m. The Other category, in which the Money Fight was placed last year, made a net loss of $1.24m; a far cry from 2017’s revenue of $19.8m. Even racing dipped 2.2% to slightly less than $3.5m.

The board’s report was not all bad news though. Anyone who looked hard enough will have spotted one tiny snippet of cheer; that being parlay cards’ 76% rise to $442,000.

It’s clear – Nevada’s casinos need Mayweather and McGregor back in the ring. The big fight took place on 26 August 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise. In the light-middleweight class, it was planned to go on for 12 rounds, but ended in the 10th when Mayweather triumphed over McGregor with a technical knockout.

The highly-anticipated match was broadcast live around the world, and achieved history’s second-highest pay-per-view purchase rate. Given that the two fighters reportedly earned more than $300 million and $100 million respectively from last year’s event, they probably wouldn’t turn down an invitation.

