Microgaming has announced that their next BIG Blockbuster video slot will be released in October. We could have guessed as much seeing as the game is none other than Halloween®

From the looks of things the slot game has stayed true to the original movie and features characters and scenes that will have you longing for a late night scream session. The game has very old school look to it but, I personally like that as I feel it goes hand in hand with the sound effects and of course the original movie soundtrack by John Carpenter. I was never a fan of the more modern Halloween movies I have always preferred the original cult classic!

Microgaming has added some great bonus features like the bonus wheel with guaranteed multiplier wins, a scratch pick to escape game and free spins with four different character features. We really can’t wait to get our fingers spinning the reels of this game so we can test out all these bonuses.

Watch the preview video below for more: