Letsbet.com new online casino experience launching

Two experts from the online casino industry have joined forces to bring players the next level in online casino entertainment. A few days ago Michael Pedersen and Stefan Lind released the details on their new casino venture LetsBet.

“We believe the new frontier in online real-money casino is a mash-up of live streaming, social features and gamification” CEO & Co-founder of Letsbet.com Michael Pedersen.

LetsBet will launch in early 2018 and offer players something fresh, interactive and exciting. The pair spent a year researching the online casino industry and strongly believe they have found the missing piece and can fill the gap in this ever-changing market. Their new casino venture revolves around three core elements:

Live streaming

Social

Gamification

This new way of casino gaming offers players a more interactive and sociable experience than ever before.

“When you visit a land-based casino, do you sit down at the empty Blackjack table or the one with one seat left and people having fun? Casino players might not always want to directly speak to other players, but it’s clear that they often like to interact with the casino staff and enjoy the indirect presence of other players; that’s what we are trying to replicate using the latest technology.” Stefan Lind.

The casino is based on a secret agent theme all players that sign up will be considered as new recruits. As they complete their missions and objectives they will be able to move up the ranks. Another great feature will be the social integration allowing players to connect with friends via instant chat conversations while playing.

The casino will hold an MGA license and is launching via the Together Gaming Platform. The gaming software will be from NetEnt, Microgaming, Yggdrasil and Quickspin. This is definitely a casino we will be testing out once it launches. Keep your eyes glued to www.letsbet.com for more info and details.