Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001:2013 certification after spending months enhancing its Information Security Management System, or ISMS. The system covers all infrastructural, developmental, network configuration and associated product operations for iGaming services hosted through GiG’s Core platform.

The new accreditation will see the company offering its clients and players the highest possible level of information security. Additionally, the certification of ISMS offers a solid basis for clients to seek a comprehensive security product that will protect their players’ data using world-class technological services.

GiG has been in the news more and more frequent as of late, showing off its latest and greatest innovations. The cutting edge company has always sought out partnerships with the industry’s most notable firms, recently teaming up with payment provider Trustly to launch its state-of-the-art Pay N Play payment system.

Firm Audited by Independent Body

To gain its latest award, the firm had to be authenticated by an independent audit firm, which in itself is accredited by the UK Accreditation Services (UKAS). UKAS is the only national accreditation body in Britain that is recognized by the local government. During the process, GiG showed off its meticulous approach to protecting customer and company data, winning itself the esteemed accolade.

ISO 27001 is one of the few iGaming standards that use a risk-centered approach for assessment. It also identifies the requirements and specifications for the most extensive ISMS available, setting the bar high for security systems within the world of online gaming.

CEO Robin Reed has commented on the new certification, noting that receiving it has come as a testament to his firm’s commitment to security. According to Reed, it also further highlights his company’s position as a trusted partner for operators and suppliers who choose to team up with it.

CEO and CCO Comment on Award

Reed also congratulated the people at his company that have worked tirelessly to ensure that they could enjoy and maintain such a high level of certification. CCO Ben Clemes added that the award has demonstrated the firm’s commitment to the constant improvement of the processes surrounding its Core Platform and safeguarding its players’ information.

Clemes added that from a commercial point of view, the award has made GiG stand out even more than before, offering its customers the best Information Security Management System Possible.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the world’s foremost, most trusted developer of global standards that determine world-class specifications across almost every imaginable industry to guarantee customers the best safety and efficiency possible.