Microgaming has announced that they will be releasing two new slot games in August. All Microgaming casinos will be going live with the emoji themed EmotiCoins slot game and violin playing piggy slot game Oink Country Love. Each game has a unique new theme and exciting new bonus features for added jackpot wins! These new games can be played online and at a mobile casino, as long as the casino offers Microgaming casino games.

Take a look at what you can expect from these exciting new games!

EmotiCoins online slot

EmotiCoins is a five reel 30 payline video slot, filled with the familiar yellow faces we populate our phone conversations with. A great new feature in the slot is Wild Stickers™ which are activated in the free spins bonus. From the looks of it, this feature means that once you get a wild symbol during free spins it will stick on the reel until the free spins feature is complete. This means the more wilds you keep on the reels the more your chances of winning increase. This is one slot game that is bound to have you smiling from ear to ear and crying with tears of laughter.

Oink Country Love online slot

Willy and Chancho are two pink piggies looking for love and only you can help them win the hearts of their love interests at the barn dance. This 5 reel 45 payline slot game offers up a great bonus feature when you unlock the golden ticket scatter bonus to the dance. The Free Spins bonus offers stacked tickets, multipliers and additional free spins. This video slot is bound to be entertaining the opportunity to unlock unlimited free spins is very enticing. This is surely going to be a slot game we give a spin next month.

These two new slot games will be on offer early next month at all top Microgaming online casinos.