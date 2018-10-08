Scientific Games Corporation has just welcomed Alexander Ambrose to their team, as Chief Financial Officer for SG Digital and will be based in the London office. Being the CFO of the newest division in the company is expected to be a challenge, but Ambrose has a wealth of experience and expertise to help him get the job done.

Boosting Development

In the coming months, Ambrose’s chief activities are expected to focus on developing gaming and sports betting. The time he spent as Ash Gaming’s Financial Director and then as UK Finance Director for Playtech Plc will prove invaluable in this task.

Broader Management Restructure

Appointing Ambrose has been part of a larger recent reordering of the company and its management, with a view to expanding the digital influence and focus of Scientific Games. Recently, the company extended their contract with Washington Lottery. This covers licensed brands, instant game and services, and is now in place for another 4 years.

Reporting to Michael Quartieri

Ambrose will be working under Michael Quartieri, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Scientific Games. Quartieri commented that his company was thrilled to have the new addition to their global finance team, and that his in-depth financial experience in the gaming field should enable him to boost operational excellence, boost company growth and execute best practices.

Chief Operating Officer for SG Digital, Jason Walbridge, also expressed his satisfaction. He called Ambrose a “perfect addition” to the team, as they take their product portfolio to the next level. The sportsbook aspect of the business is also rapidly transforming to meet the demands of a growing customer base in the United States.

Prosperity for Scientific Games

If Ambrose lives up to the hopes of Walbridge and Quartieri, he should be able to take Scientific Games even further than it has already gone. A global favorite in table products, table games, instant games, technology-based systems, interactive gaming, and contend for lotteries and games, the company offers a fully integrated portfolio of all its platforms.

With engaging content and flexible systems complemented by professional services, there is no reason the corporation shouldn’t continue to expand. Being led by SG Digital and Alex Ambrose, this seems to be even more of a certainty. Around the world, including in Canada, industry insiders and players alike will be watching the next moves he makes with keen interest.