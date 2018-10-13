New York stock exchange-listed developer IGT has revealed two brand new slots recently at G2E Las Vegas last Tuesday. The two premium games have been inspired by the smash hit daytime television show, The Price is Right, and famous singer-songwriter and TV personality Adam Levine.

The Price is Right Showcase Showdown has been launched on all MegaTower Universal IGT gaming cabinets. The 3 reel, 5 line title has been designed to stand a hefty 11 feet tall, and puts players inside their very own Showcase Showdown extravaganza in which they can spin a Big Wheel to claim sensational bonus prizes.

The Price is Right slot for the CrystalCurve ULTRA cabinet, on the other hand, is a colorful 3-level progressive title that features real clips of game show host Drew Carey. The highly immersive game boasts many of the titular game show’s most popular sub-games too, including Cliff Hangers, Rat Race, and Punch a Bunch.

Big Bonus Features to Enjoy

Next in the range is The Price is Right Plinko, which features on IGT’s CrystalDual+ Stepper cabinet. The 3 reel, 5 line title gives players the chance to play for huge cash prizes while still enjoying the nostalgia of a classic, mechanical-style reel format.

Last but not least is the Adam Levine slot, which will feature on the CrystalCurve ULTRA cabinet and uses a massive collection of Adam Levine concert imagery to entertain punters with no less than 6 jackpot levels. The title also boasts a Jukebox feature that allows players to choose their favorite Maroon 5 songs to play in game, not to mention the exclusive collector guitar giveaway to celebrate the slot’s launch.

IGT Comments on G2E Releases

Commenting on the releases, IGT Chief Product Officer Dallas Orchard noted that G2E was an opportunity for the developer’s customers to experience the two new games for the first time, as well as to quantify the fun and thrills that both brands could add to their gaming floors.

Orchard further added that adding Adam Levine and The Price is Right slots to IGT’s portfolio has further strengthened the firm’s content collection for some of its most popular cabinets. It also continues the firm’s momentum in partnering with top-class licensees to create widely appealing and unique casino games for all.