Bingo, like almost all other casino games, boils down almost entirely to luck. Sadly, there are no ways to guarantee a juicy win in any game of chance – but don’t be discouraged! There are plenty of ways to boost your odds regardless, whether you want to use a more involved strategy or simply play smart when it comes to your precious bankroll.

With this in mind, we have collated 5 of the best top tips to help you make the most of your bingo sessions, and perhaps even score a couple of tantalizing prizes as well. Remember: the most important thing is always to choose a trusted, regulated and licensed Canadian online casino to ensure that you enjoy fair winning potential and strict data security.

Tip #5: Play When Fewer Players Are Online

In a game of progressive slots, the more players who are enjoying the title, the bigger the jackpot will be. When it comes to bingo, however, the prize money will stay the same no matter how many players are indulging.

With that said, you should always try to ensure that you have as few opponents as possible, which increases your odds of ending up the overall winner at the end of the draw. You can achieve this by playing at off-peak times when very few players are online (like early mornings, weekdays and public holidays).

Tip #4: Spread Your Luck Across Many Cards

A highly popular strategy in this particular game involves buying a large handful of cards, as the more you have, the bigger your chances of scoring a full house. If you’re on a budget, stick to more affordable games and buy multiple tickets. Refraining from putting all of your eggs in one basket can pay off big with some patience and a touch of favor from Lady Luck.

Tip #3: Make Friends in the Chat Rooms

Feeling social? Chatting with fellow bingo enthusiasts in your site’s chat rooms can have more benefit than just making new pals. Often, gaming sites offer completely separate, random prizes in these chat rooms that you can score just from mingling, which can add to your main gambling experience as well. Chat moderators will frequently announce prizes and competition entries that are up for grabs.

Tip #2: Investigate Using a Strategy

Over the years, many players desperate for a win have spent time and money coming up with clever strategies to give them the edge over the house. Some of the more popular strategies you can use in online bingo include the Granville Strategy and the Tippett Strategy, more about which can easily be found on the web.

Tip #1: Enjoy the Whole Experience

Any professional gambler will tell you that gaming is not just about winning big. It’s important to accept that not every ticket will be a winning one, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have fun during the process of playing for that tantalizing jackpot!