Superstitions are one of the oldest and most fascinating parts of human history. Whether or not we believe in them, millions around the world still believe in avoiding walking under open ladders or crossing the street in the path of a black cat.

However, these are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Did you know that there are many bingo-related superstitions around today as well?

Bring Along Your Favorite Charm

The first, and probably the most common, of these phenomena are the lucky objects that many people take with to gaming halls. Many players out there hold on to lucky objects while they play, including classic symbols of fortune like lucky horseshoes, and more personal lucky charms like rings, special items of clothing and more.

Almost everyone has a unique item that they secretly think brings them good fortune – and if you feel more comfortable and in-tune with the fortunes of the universe while carrying them, then it can only be a good thing! Most gamblers are always looking for a chance to aid their odds of winning the big money, and as lucky charms are so widespread, this is certainly one of the more common bingo superstitions that you will encounter at your favorite hall.

Pick Your Luckiest Numbers

The next extremely common superstition is lucky numbers – or a combination thereof. Countless people use a special set of numbers on lotto tickets, in passwords, or even in online casino usernames to bring them a bit of extra luck. They could pertain to a significant birthday, an anniversary date, or simply a single fortuitous digit (many players love ‘lucky number seven’, and actively avoid thirteen).

Of course, even if your special set of numbers is not technically lucky at all, playing them often enough could statistically mean that you will eventually hit the jackpot one day. On the other hand, some bingo hall regulars will do anything to get their hands on a card containing their favorite digits, which has to leave you wondering whether this superstition may hold some water after all!

Guard Your Apotropaic Seat

Last but not least is the theory of lucky seats, which pertains mainly to the land-based version of the game – unless you have a special chair in your home that you use exclusively for online gaming, of course! Many old-school players are of the opinion that their specific seats in their local halls can bring them good fortune. Some have sat in the same chair for years, or even decades – and if they scored big once in that position, when who’s to say it can’t happen again?

However, it’s easy to see how this particular superstition could pose some problems, especially when a newcomer to a hall accidentally takes the seat of another veteran player. With this in mind, the next time you visit a hall, be sure that you haven’t stolen somebody’s lucky seat. That in itself could be a harbinger of bad fortune…