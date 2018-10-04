Everybody got up and dabbed with the stars when boy band 5ive took to the stage at the Mecca Acocks Green bingo club in Birmingham, UK. The 29 September show saw Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, and Scott Robinson perform the greatest hits by the group originally formed as a 5-piece in the late 90’s.

A £15 ticket gave players a chance to sing and dance along to singles such as Everybody Get Up, When the Lights Go Out, If Ya Getting’ Down, and Keep On Moving, and to play a game of bingo for a chance to win some money. Not bad for an evening’s entertainment.

The band performed at the Mecca bingo club in Scarborough on 15 September, and is set to wow players in York on 1 December.

Sounds of the 90’s

Formed in London in 1997 by the team that originally managed fellow 90’s singing sensations the Spice Girls, 5ive enjoyed worldwide success until the boy band split in 2001. Currently a trio, the group originally consisted of Conlon, Neville, Robinson, Jason J Brown, and Richard Breen, AKA Abz Love.

Slam Dunk (Da Funk), the group’s debut single, was released in November 1997. It entered the UK Singles Chart in 10th place, and even though it did not make much of an impression on US listeners the following year, it became the NBA theme song. 5ive’s eponymous debut album went on to reach 27th place in the Billboard 200 and climb the charts in other countries.

This was followed by the albums Invincible and Kingsize, a world tour, and some remarkable performances. Among them were opening the 2000 Brit Awards with rock band Queen, and performing in front of almost 500,000 people at Rock In Rio in 2001.

How 5ive Became Three

Shortly after completing the album Kingsize, Conlon suffered a nervous breakdown due to stress. His departure from the group was kept a secret initially, with glandular fever being blamed as the cause of his absence. After months of meetings with management and record label executives, it was announced that the band would not continue as a four-piece, which brought its short but successful career to an end – at least until 2006.

The quartet reformed in September that year, but even planning what was set to be a successful tour was not enough to regain the interest of record label executives. 5ive announced a second split only months later.

In 2012, the group announced a full reunion. Brown later dropped out, and the others continued as a four-piece until Love announced his departure in 2014. The remaining trio has continued to perform the band’s greatest hits at shows in the UK and further afield, and who knows? One day they may even make it to Canada!

